Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $102.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Daimler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Daimler stock opened at $88.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. Daimler has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $93.42.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $1.6319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.87%.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

