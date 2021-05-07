Zacks Investment Research Upgrades JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) to “Buy”

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE JMP opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. JMP Group has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $96.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. Research analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 14,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $76,093.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 62,846 shares of company stock valued at $378,659 in the last 90 days. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.47% of JMP Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

