Zacks Investment Research Upgrades thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) to “Buy”

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded thyssenkrupp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.25. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 172.35% and a net margin of 31.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on thyssenkrupp (TKAMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.