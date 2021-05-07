Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Stock Price Up 300.9%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) rose 300.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.

Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

