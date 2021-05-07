Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZAL. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €100.94 ($118.75).

Shares of FRA ZAL traded down €0.32 ($0.38) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €85.00 ($100.00). 857,746 shares of the stock traded hands. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €88.05.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

