Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €121.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €100.94 ($118.75).

Shares of FRA ZAL traded down €0.32 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €85.00 ($100.00). 857,746 shares of the stock traded hands. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €88.05.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

