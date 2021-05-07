Zano Price Tops $2.49 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Zano has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00004338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $26.41 million and approximately $178,298.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,376.15 or 1.00148317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049539 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00708150 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $709.84 or 0.01238998 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.72 or 0.00352089 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012946 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.32 or 0.00192567 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,658,666 coins and its circulating supply is 10,629,166 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official website is zano.org. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars.

