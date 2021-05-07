Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,920,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after buying an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $471.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $215.52 and a 52 week high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

In other news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

