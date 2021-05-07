Zelwin (ZLW) Achieves Market Cap of $385.90 Million

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, Zelwin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for about $5.46 or 0.00009514 BTC on popular exchanges. Zelwin has a market cap of $385.90 million and approximately $355,316.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00085390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00062333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.03 or 0.00775549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00101883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.41 or 0.08846684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00046356 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin (CRYPTO:ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,683,663 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

