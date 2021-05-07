Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,984 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $14,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,316 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after acquiring an additional 923,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,702,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,804,000 after acquiring an additional 443,430 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZEN. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.27 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,008,771. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

