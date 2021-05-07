ZENZO Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $2,473.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00071089 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00074271 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 214,890.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.35 or 0.00336280 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00054926 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004561 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

