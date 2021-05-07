Zero (ZER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.86 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Zero has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $23,443.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000673 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $330.60 or 0.00574206 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.31 or 0.00224597 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.70 or 0.00218327 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011666 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004510 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 58.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,970,434 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

