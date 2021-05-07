ZeroSwap Price Reaches $1.37 (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $53.34 million and $6.46 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00083221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00062834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.52 or 0.00789391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00101321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,089.41 or 0.08878173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

