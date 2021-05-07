Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 2,334 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.66. 14,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,329. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.27. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $228.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

