Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 31,638 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 64,538 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 40,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.13. The company had a trading volume of 76,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,835,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $397.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.98. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

