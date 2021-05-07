Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $14,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NSIT traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.61. 430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,261. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $104.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.53.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

