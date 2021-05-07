Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,238 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Chart Industries worth $18,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Shares of GTLS traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.77. 502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.48.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

