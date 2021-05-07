Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $65.23. The company had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,096. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.