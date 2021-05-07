Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,848 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $607,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 124.4% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,463 shares of company stock worth $15,506,679 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.30. The stock had a trading volume of 36,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,157. The firm has a market cap of $172.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.