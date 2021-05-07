Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 207,262 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 207,262 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 150,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 93,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.45. 375,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,530,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $220.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

