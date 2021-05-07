Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Zillow Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $114.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.16.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

