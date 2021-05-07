Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $188.00 at Truist

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.08.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $173.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,082.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.41. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $108.78 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

