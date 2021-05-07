Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Increased to $208.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $167.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.91 and a 200-day moving average of $161.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

