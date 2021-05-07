Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zogenix stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.87. 1,117,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,062. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

