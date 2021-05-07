ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Truist

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target increased by Truist from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZI. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.48.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZI stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $112,038.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 754,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $44,458,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,451,143 shares of company stock valued at $128,696,530.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.