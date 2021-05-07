ZumCoin Trading Up 139.8% This Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 139.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $70,786.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 139.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

