Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -357.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,655.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $94,243.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,611.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,233,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,788,721 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

