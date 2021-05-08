-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. eHealth posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price target on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $68.95 on Friday. eHealth has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

