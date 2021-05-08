-$0.02 EPS Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.03). RPC reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,692,507.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 769,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,320,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,811,350. 73.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after buying an additional 422,723 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RPC by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in RPC by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RPC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RES traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. 1,470,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,412. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

