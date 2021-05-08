-$0.04 EPS Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.08). Twin Disc reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Twin Disc by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 71.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 78,524 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWIN opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.50. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

