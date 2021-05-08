-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEMrush has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SEMrush stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $18.77. 176,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,654. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $21.02.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

