-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $39.09 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

ALLT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 204,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,757. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $640.79 million, a PE ratio of -67.07 and a beta of 0.72. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

