$0.07 EPS Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. CalAmp reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 186,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,683,000 after acquiring an additional 259,949 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CalAmp by 43.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CalAmp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 17.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 130,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CalAmp during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

