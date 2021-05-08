$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.12. Exelixis reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $1,437,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $970,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,982 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,998 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,225 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $60,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $44,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,999 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

