-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). 2U reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 109.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in 2U by 69.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 2U by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 21.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of TWOU traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.64. 1,421,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,273. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.10. 2U has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

