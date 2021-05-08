-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.21). Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBIO shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Dawson James boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $77,420. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 160,153 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth about $449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 106,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 103,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $383.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

