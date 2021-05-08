$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.17. Atlassian reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlassian.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.35.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $219.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of -121.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.37. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $262.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

