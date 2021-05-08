-$0.22 EPS Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

PRTK traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 149,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,111. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $344.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 152.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 18,719 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

