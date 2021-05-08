$0.76 EPS Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Saul Centers reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Saul Centers.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFS. Raymond James began coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE BFS traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,478. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.06. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $44.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

