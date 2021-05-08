$0.86 EPS Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Realty Income also posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.10. 3,269,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,242 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 239,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Realty Income by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 441,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

