0Chain (ZCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $523,854.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $59.11 million and approximately $523,854.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

