$1.01 EPS Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. ICF International reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. ICF International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,386,247. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,491,000 after buying an additional 63,635 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICF International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ICF International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $93.02. The stock had a trading volume of 38,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.08. ICF International has a 1-year low of $51.48 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

