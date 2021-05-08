$1.16 EPS Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.27. Truist Financial posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.19.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,926,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,201. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

