$1.52 EPS Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to announce earnings per share of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.20. Comerica posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 1,280.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after buying an additional 3,916,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $88,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 1,892.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,209,000 after buying an additional 1,008,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMA traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $78.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,509. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average is $61.07. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

