1,188 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,188 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 57,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 78,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

CMCSA stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

