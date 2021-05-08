$12.45 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce $12.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.78 million to $18.93 million. Xencor reported sales of $13.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $71.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.36 million to $92.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.71 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $117.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.91.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 13,943.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter.

XNCR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 139,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,215. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.41. Xencor has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $58.35.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

