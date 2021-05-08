12,664 Shares in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

