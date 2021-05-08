137,082 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 137,082 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,877,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in General Motors by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 858,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,761,000 after buying an additional 667,780 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in General Motors by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,562 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

