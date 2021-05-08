1,402 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,402 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $285.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.74 and its 200-day moving average is $282.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 148.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.57 and a 52 week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.09.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

