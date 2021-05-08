1st Constitution Bancorp to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of FCCY opened at $18.90 on Thursday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $194.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

